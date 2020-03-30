Virginia and Maryland Residents Ordered to Stay at Home

As coronavirus cases climbed to above 2,800 throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia on Monday, quadrupling the figures in from just seven days ago, some strict action was taken by local governors.

SEE ALSO: Restaurant and Hotels to Lay Off Thousands of Workers in New York City

First, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay at home order, telling Maryland residents they could not leave their homes unless it was for an “essential” purpose, such as getting food or medicine or working at a job classified as necessary.

“This is a public health crisis. We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay at home. We are directing them to do so,” Hogan said in a morning news conference.

The order begins at 8 p.m. tonight.

In the afternoon, Virginia followed suit with Governor Ralph Northam issuing a similar stay at home, noting residents can only leave their homes to obtain food, supplies or medical care, or for essential jobs. Furthermore, all gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.

“I want to be clear: Do not go out unless you need to go out,” he said. “This is very different than wanting to go out.”

Northam blasted people for packing the commonwealth’s beaches and other rec areas this weekend, calling those who did “selfish.”

“You are putting all of us, especially our health care providers, at risk,” he said.

All restaurants and nonessential retail stores may continue to stay open if they limit the number of people in a space to 10 or less and restaurants are permitted to do delivery, takeout and pickup.

In both states, activities are allowed outside, such as walking, hiking, running or biking but those participating need to maintain social distancing practices and, even outdoors, gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.