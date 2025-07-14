Four Brooklyn Multifamily Buildings Sell for $24M

An Argentinian firm has paid $24.2 million to purchase four multifamily properties — three walk-ups and one elevator-equipped building — in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Urbana Partners of Buenos Aires paid the sum to Tryline Capital Management in two separate transactions, according to PincusCo, which first reported the deal.

Urbana paid $12.23 million to Tryline for three separate but adjoining eight-unit walkup buildings at 64, 66 and 68 Maspeth Avenue, which have a total of 22,500 square feet of buildable space. Tryline had purchased the properties from Naftali Group in January 2022 for $15.7 million.

Urbana also paid Tryline $11.98 million for the 28,430-square-foot, 21-unit residential elevator building across the street at 65 Maspeth Avenue, which Tryline had purchased in January 2022 from Naftali Group for $15.4 million, according to PincusCo.

As of 2024, one-bedroom apartments at 64 Maspeth Avenue were renting for $3,490 a month, according to StreetEasy, while one-bedrooms at 65 Maspeth Avenue ranged from $3,999 to $4,053. A two-bedroom at 65 Maspeth was asking $4,300 a month for rent earlier this year.

It is unclear who brokered the deal. Urbana Partners and Tryline Capital Management could not be reached for comment.

