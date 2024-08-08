Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital to Open Office in Miami

Josh Kushner is following his brother, Jared Kushner, to South Florida, and opening up an office in Miami for his investment firm, Thrive Capital.

Executives for the New York-based venture capital firm signed a 1,065-square-foot lease at the 1101 Brickell office building. The office is scheduled to open later this year, according to a representative for the landlord, Florida East Coast Realty (FECR).

The lease brings the 19-story office building to 90 percent leased. Ana Paula, Kevin Gonzalez, and Jake Freeman of Colliers represented FECR. JLL’s Adam Bernstein, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, represented the tenant.

Thrive Capital’s expansion to Miami comes after the venture capital firm closed a $5 billion funding round, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company is best known for its bets on Instagram, Spotify, Stripe, Skims and most recently Open AI, which have turned Kushner into a billionaire.

Like most high-ranking executives who decamped to South Florida and opened offices during the pandemic rush, Kushner owns glitzy real estate. In 2020, he bought a waterfront mansion in Miami Beach for $24 million with his wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss.

Josh’s brother — Jared, and his wife Ivanka Trump, who together served as White House advisers — live nearby on Indian Creek Island. In 2021, Jared launched Affinity Partners, a private equity firm, which is based inside the Milton Towers property in Sunny Isles Beach.

In recent years, the family business, development firm Kushner Companies, too, has made strides in South Florida, having completed a mixed-use development in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and a rental tower in nearby Edgewater. Neither brother is not involved in the company, which their dad, Charles Kushner, founded. (Disclosure: Their brother-in-law is chairman of Commercial Observer owner Observer Media.)

