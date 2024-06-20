Neil Shekhter’s WS Communities closed new financing for one asset in its collection of Los Angeles multifamily properties after reportedly losing about half of the portfolio in late 2023 due to financial troubles.

Records show Ready Capital provided a $49.5 million floating-rate senior bridge loan to refinance the Luxe Villas, a 60-unit Class A building in the high-end Brentwood neighborhood on L.A.’s Westside.

Bryan Gortikov’s Gortikov Capital announced and arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, but did not disclose the names of the lender or the landlord.

The asset at 11640 Mayfield Avenue was built in 2005 and fully renovated in 2023. It features a fitness center, a clubhouse, a central courtyard and a rooftop lounge.

Media representatives for Ready Capital did not immediately return requests for comment. WS Communities could not be reached. The firm last month hired JLL to market a 399-unit portfolio for sale, The Real Deal reported. That bunch for sale represents about a third of Shekhter’s current portfolio after surrendering nearly 30 properties with more than 870 units to lenders.

Ready Capital has more recently seen higher levels of delinquency according to data from CRED iQ.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.