Blackstone’s Link Logistics has decided to unload a five-story office building in Southern California for about 21 percent less than it paid to acquire the property nearly six years ago.

SAC Health, a nonprofit health care corporation, bought the 280,200-square-foot building in the Inland Empire for $35.3 million, or about $126 per square foot, according to data provided by Vizzda. Records show that it was purchased by Link Logistics for $44.6 million in September 2017.

Link Logistics did not immediately return a request for comment.

The property was built in 2007 on 14.5 acres at 1003 East Brier Drive in San Bernardino, at the northwest corner of Tippecanoe Avenue and East Hospitality Lane, near Interstate 10.

Financial records show the building was included in a $530 million loan from Wells Fargo from 2018 that covered 14 office properties and two leasehold interests, totaling about 3.1 million square feet around the country.

Office sales in the Inland Empire hit $612.8 million in 2022, according to a fourth-quarter report by Newmark. That’s the highest yearly total in the past 10 years.

Link Logistics mostly operates last-mile warehouse properties to meet the needs of the modern supply chain. It owns approximately 545 million square feet of existing and pipeline space.

