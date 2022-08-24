Bank OZK Lends $60M on Toll Brothers’ Upper West Side Development

Toll Brothers has sealed $60 million of construction financing for its planned mixed-use project at a Manhattan’s Upper West Side site that formerly housed a controversial hotel, according to property records.

Bank OZK provided the loan for Toll Brothers’ 2686-2690 Broadway, which it acquired for $44 million in 2019 from Hank Fried’s Branic International Realty. The deal closed on the heels of Fried reaching a settlement with the city over complaints he had transferred the residential building into an illegal hospitality operation called the Marrakech Hotel.

Toll Brothers filed demolition permits for the existing five-story property last year with plans to construct a 13-story, mixed-use building featuring 84,020 square feet of residential space, comprising 73 condos, and 7,743 square feet for commercial use.

The site is located steps from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority‘s West 103rd Street subway station.

Officials at Toll Brothers did not immediately return a request for comment. Bank OZK officials declined to comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.