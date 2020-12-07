Brooklyn Navy Yard Inks Deals With Makers of PPE, Electric Motorcycles

By December 7, 2020 6:37 pm
reprints
Aerial view of the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Aerial view of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with the Dock 72 development at the bottom left. Courtesy: Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard has signed a slew of new and renewal industrial leases over the past few months, with manufacturers of footwear, garments, PPE, electric motorcycles and jewelry, as well as a small contracting business, according to Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation.

SEE ALSO: BNYDC Refinances EB-5 Debt at Brooklyn Navy Yard with $58M Loan From AIG

The largest of the leases was with jewelry maker Catbird, which doubled its sales and production space to 24,481 square feet in Building 77. Electrical contractor Smalls Electrical Construction also renewed its 13,200-square-foot workshop in Building 3.

Several new tenants, too, have set up shop in the Navy Yard during the pandemic. Danish footwear maker Ecco leased a new 7,000-square-foot prototyping studio—its first outside Denmark—recently at Building 212. Storytellers & Creators, a luxury clothing manufacturer-turned-PPE-producer, leased 5,800 square feet in the same building. Medical equipment maker American PAPR, which produces a special hood with battery operated air filtration for medical workers, also leased 4,474 square feet in the newly constructed 200,000-square-foot industrial-and-office building. 

Other new leases in Building 212 include Gallery Kitchen & Bath, which relocated from Long Island City to 3,400 square feet in the Admiral’s Row property, and electric motorcycle maker Tarform, which took 2,152 square feet there.

All the leases will last for five years, and asking rents were “all less than $40 per square foot,” according to a Navy Yard spokesman.

The Yard has also hired a team led by CBRE’s Brad Gerla to handle the leasing of 142,000 square feet of offices on the top floors of Buildings 77 and 303

“The Yard has established itself as a leading destination for cutting-edge companies attracted to our ecosystem of creative and advanced manufacturing tenants – and this momentum has continued despite the pandemic,” said Johanna Greenbaum, chief development officer at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. “Now we’re excited to build on that momentum by working with one of the city’s top leasing teams to introduce two of our premier spaces to the marketplace.”

, , , , ,
As CMBS stares down a turbulent end to 2020 in retail and hospitality and an uncertain 2021, the sector's resilience and newfound flexibility has cast it in a new light.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

Let the CMBS Sunshine In: The Sector’s Resilience Has Shined as Pressures Mount to Close 2020

By Mack Burke
1515 Surf Avenue
Design + Construction  ·  Construction
New York City

Developer LCOR Plans 461-Unit Apartment Building in Coney Island

By Nicholas Rizzi
Staff label and package items in the on-site dispatch hall inside one of Amazon's warehouses, as the online shopping giant gears up for the Christmas rush.
Sales
Los Angeles

Blackstone Pays $358M for 13-Property Industrial Portfolio: Updated

By Greg Cornfield