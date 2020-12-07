Brooklyn Navy Yard Inks Deals With Makers of PPE, Electric Motorcycles

The Brooklyn Navy Yard has signed a slew of new and renewal industrial leases over the past few months, with manufacturers of footwear, garments, PPE, electric motorcycles and jewelry, as well as a small contracting business, according to Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation.

The largest of the leases was with jewelry maker Catbird, which doubled its sales and production space to 24,481 square feet in Building 77. Electrical contractor Smalls Electrical Construction also renewed its 13,200-square-foot workshop in Building 3.

Several new tenants, too, have set up shop in the Navy Yard during the pandemic. Danish footwear maker Ecco leased a new 7,000-square-foot prototyping studio—its first outside Denmark—recently at Building 212. Storytellers & Creators, a luxury clothing manufacturer-turned-PPE-producer, leased 5,800 square feet in the same building. Medical equipment maker American PAPR, which produces a special hood with battery operated air filtration for medical workers, also leased 4,474 square feet in the newly constructed 200,000-square-foot industrial-and-office building.

Other new leases in Building 212 include Gallery Kitchen & Bath, which relocated from Long Island City to 3,400 square feet in the Admiral’s Row property, and electric motorcycle maker Tarform, which took 2,152 square feet there.

All the leases will last for five years, and asking rents were “all less than $40 per square foot,” according to a Navy Yard spokesman.

The Yard has also hired a team led by CBRE’s Brad Gerla to handle the leasing of 142,000 square feet of offices on the top floors of Buildings 77 and 303.

“The Yard has established itself as a leading destination for cutting-edge companies attracted to our ecosystem of creative and advanced manufacturing tenants – and this momentum has continued despite the pandemic,” said Johanna Greenbaum, chief development officer at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation. “Now we’re excited to build on that momentum by working with one of the city’s top leasing teams to introduce two of our premier spaces to the marketplace.”