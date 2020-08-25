Blackstone Adds L.A. County Data Center to Its Digital Infrastructure Portfolio

Blackstone Group is adding more digital infrastructure to its expanding portfolio with a large data center in Los Angeles County.

The firm paid $62 million for the 461,000-square-foot building at 8700 Mercury Lane in the city of Pico Rivera. It was owned by data management firm Iron Mountain.

The Real Deal first reported the acquisition. Blackstone representatives were unable to comment for this story other than to confirm the deal.

Last summer, Corporate Office Properties Trust announced it formed a joint venture with Blackstone REIT, which included the $265 million purchase of seven data center shell properties spanning 1.2 million square feet. That JV also acquired at least two more properties with nearly 300,000 square feet in Virginia in December.

There has been growing interest in the burgeoning asset class with the advancements in artificial intelligence, 5G and overall access to the internet. L.A.-based Colony Capital notably switched its focus to digital real estate over the past couple of years, and aims to establish itself as the dominant REIT managing data centers, expansive fiber networks and cell tower sites. The pivot from the industrial market played out most notably when Colony sold its industrial platform to Blackstone for $5.7 billion in 2019.